Heart and Soles Sneaker Ball

Heart and Soles is a charity program powered by Gracious and Tenacious, Inc.

Our focus is to bring awareness to philanthropy in our community and to provide footwear for those in need.

Heart and Soles will be hosting a charity Sneaker Ball which is a formal event with a twist, replacing dress shoes for sneakers.

This event is an exploration of philanthropy and sneaker culture that will feature live art, music, engaging activities, and a silent auction.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new sneakers for every member of the Thrasher Boys & Girls Club.

