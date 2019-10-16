Festival of Darkness 2019

We’ll celebrate the shorter days ahead with the first limited release of Nighty Night 2019 alongside 25+ local and regional breweries pouring samples of their selections for our dark beer garden, Annual Zombie Lumberjack costume contest, live music by award-winning musicians, cash prizes for best dressed zombies, a tasty lineup of central Arkansas food trucks.

Not to mention entertainment by Dazz & Brie and Big Piph!

We’ve partnered with Trek to giveaway a mountain bike.

It’s only $1 to enter and 100% of the proceeds benefit the local charity, Recycle Bikes for Kids.

