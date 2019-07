Brewhaha is a fundraiser hosted by Easterseals young professional board, the Guardians.

Brewhaha is Thursday, July 25th at Atlas Bar from 5:30-7. Tickets are $30 which includes appetizers, 2 drink tickets, a souvenir cup, and a comedy show.

All proceeds go to help Easterseals Arkansas out!

The Atlas Bar is located 1224 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72202

You can purchase tickets for the event, here.