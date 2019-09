Dinner Ready Omenyi Classic Stew, Vegetarian-All Natural Ingredients.

This involves the transformation of locally grown vegetables into delicious meals to meet the nutritious demands of the modern generation: for families that love home-cooked meals.

Saves a lot of cooking time!

Omenyi Classic Stew can be served over Rice, Pasta, Spaghetti, Potatoes (baked, mashed, or fried).

For more information, click here!