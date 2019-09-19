Debunking Dental Myths with Dunlap Dental

We hear all kinds of advice about caring for our teeth.

Although the information is easier to get than ever before, some old myths persist.

Dr. Bryan Dunlap of Dunlap Dental joins us to help separate fact from fiction when it comes to oral health.

1. MYTH #1: No pain? No problem.

Many people believe that if they aren’t in pain, they don’t need to see their dentist.

That’s just nuts.

A lot of dental problems, like gum disease, are painless at first.

Putting off your regular checkups will bring pain to your wallet in the long run.

So keep up with your regular checkups!

2. MYTH #2: The dentist will hurt me.

Dentistry has advanced to the point that routine checkups, cleanings, and fillings should not hurt.

If you visit a dentist for these things and you come away in pain, it’s time to switch dentists.

3. MYTH #3: Apply aspirin directly.

One old home remedy consists of putting aspirin directly on an aching tooth or sore gum.

If you follow this logic, rubbing an aspirin on your head should get rid of a headache, right?

Aspirin only works when it’s in the bloodstream and can actually cause a chemical burn if kept pressed on the gums.

If you have a toothache and want to use aspirin, swallow it.

4. MYTH #4: Amalgam (silver) fillings are harmful.

Alarmists have claimed that the material used in older amalgam fillings causes health problems, but the FDA and the American Dental Association have ruled that they are safe.

If your amalgam fillings are starting to erode, talk to your dentist about it.

