Dazzle Daze 2019

Dazzle Daze is Conway Regional Foundation’s annual fundraiser and Christmas shopping extravaganza.

This year, guests can expect over 100 local and regional vendors, with gifts for every person in the family.

There will also be a massive raffle with big-ticket prizes, a Girl’s Night Out event on Thursday night, plus a teddy bear clinic and a visit from Santa all weekend long.

General shopping is Friday from 10 to 9; and Saturday from 10 to 4.



Tickets are $10 at the door.



There’s no charge for children under 12.

For more information, click here!