Critical Mass Bike Ride

Grab your bike and some friends!!

Meet at the Clinton library parking lot at 6:30 pm.

Everyone will ride their bikes at 7 pm to bike around the city together.

If you don’t have a bike, you can check out the FB/IG page for options to get one before the ride.



– Rock Town River Outfitters Denys Bikes for $35



– Volunteer @ Recycle Bikes for Kids and in exchange for your service you will get a bike

Anyone can participate.

Ride at your pace.

You will stop at a local spot to rehydrate, chill, meet new people, listen to music, eat, rest for about 1 hour and then we roll out again.

Everyone will end at Clinton Library or you can disperse where you’d like to hang out for the rest of the evening.

For more information, click here!