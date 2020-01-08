Chicken Taco al Pastor with Chef Serge

Chicken Taco al Pastor

Ingredients

2 Dried Guajillo Chile Peppers

2 Tbls. of Achiote Paste

1/8 cup of Canola Oil

1/2 cup Pineapple Juice

Juice of 2 Limes

3 Cloves of Garlic minced

1/2 White Onion, roughly chopped

1 1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. Ground Cinnamon Pinch of ground cloves

1 cup Pineapple Chunks

2 lbs. Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Soak the dried guajillo chiles in warm water for a few minutes to soften them.

Remove the stem and seeds.

Combine all the ingredients, except the chicken and pineapples, in a blender and blend until you make a paste.

Cut the chicken breast into cubes and marinate in the paste for 2 hours.

Note: do not exceed 4 hours because the pineapple will start to break the chicken down and make it mushy. . Skewer the chicken and pineapple chunks on kebab skewers, alternating chicken, pineapple, chicken, pineapple.

Preheat your grill or grill pan.

Cook the kebabs on all sides until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Serve on corn tortillas garnished with chopped fresh cilantro, diced onions, and sliced jalapenos

For more booking information, click here!