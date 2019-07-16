Boss Lady Chef Candace

We are so glad to have another amazing Boss Lady with us today!

Chef Candace owns her own restaurant in Cabot!

Chef Candace graduated from UCA with her bachelor’s degree in dietetics, but decided she wanted to become a personal chef instead of being a dietician. She opened her first shop in 2001!

Some of the items she has to offer includes Wraps and Croissants, salads and even some amazing desserts.

Chef Candace is located in Cabot at;

2540 West Main Street

Cabot, AR 72023

*Across from Fire & Stone Restaurant*

Her shop hours are; Monday – Friday: 10 – 6:30

If you would like to book her for catering you can contact her at

501-941-2690

or email her at

chefcandacecabot@outlook.com

You can also visit her website located HERE.