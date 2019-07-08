Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation: Blue Ribbon Bash

Every year 1.1 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. The Blue-Ribbon Bash is the signature annual fundraising event benefiting the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation. This year’s event will honor Dr. Gail Jones. During the evening, two other outstanding champions in the fight against prostate cancer will also be recognized with special awards. Joining me today to tell us more about this event and why it is so important is Bill Johnson from the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Thank you for having me, this year’s fundraising event will be held on August 22nd in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Now what tell us a little more about this event.

We will have a silent auction with some awesome trips. We have partnered with the American Fundraising Foundation and they will be providing 8 “Bucket List” trips in the Silent Auction and we will a live auction featuring a 1966 Shelby Cobra.

Bucket List trips? Can you tell us about them?

Of course! These are BIG! People will be able to bid on an Alaskan Cruise where they can do everything from whale watching to checking out the Aurora Borealis. There is a family trip to Orlando Florida, a trip to France. One of my favorites it a trip to Ireland where you can check out the castles. We have a trip to Italy, a trip to San Francisco, California to check out wine country. A trip to Spain and a beautiful trip to Costa Rica.

This is not the only event the prostate cancer foundation hosts correct?

The Foundation sponsors free prostate cancer education and screening throughout the state, and provides logistical, emotional and decision support through its Peer Network and Patient Navigation programs

Bill where can people find out more information?

For more information, visit www.arprostatecancer.org or call 1-501-379-802