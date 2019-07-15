Arkansas Alzheimer Association: H2GO Run

With the recent heat advisories, running or walking outside doesn’t sound very exciting. However, Alzheimer’s Arkansas has an event this Saturday that will be refreshing and help fund programs for caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. Matt Elmore, executive director of Alzheimer’s Arkansas, is here with us today to tell us how people can cool down this weekend.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas is excited to host its first H2GO 2-mile walk/run at the Little Rock Air Force Base this Saturday, July 20. This family-friendly event will help Arkansans conquer the heat!

This event is open for all ages and you do not have to run the route.

So how did this run come about? It really sounds refreshing!

As there are so many amazing runs for local nonprofits, we wanted to do something different and wanted our run to stand out.

Where can people find out more information about this event and register?

Those interested in pre-registering can visit ALZark.org/h2go to register for a discounted rate of $20 online. On-site registration opens at 6:30 a.m. July 20 and is $25. Registration fee includes an Alzheimer’s Arkansas H2GO T-shirt, bag, water bottle, and sponsor items. The walk/run will kick off at 7:30 a.m.

All funds raised from the H2GO Run will go towards the organization’s programs and services that assist Arkansas caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

If you would like to register for this event you can sign up on their website here.