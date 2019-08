Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the United States. About 48 million adults experience some degree of hearing loss, in part due to exposure to loud sounds, which can cause irreversible damage even for people in their prime ages of 30s, 40s and 50s.

Helping people maintain or improve their hearing health can enhance their overall well-being and reduce their risk of falls and health conditions associated with untreated hearing loss, such as depression and dementia.