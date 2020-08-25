501 Life Magazine celebrating history in September issue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The September issue of 501 Life Magazine is celebrating history in Central Arkansas.

The cover story features Sissy Jones, the founder of Sissy’s Log Cabin, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

While Jones does not live in Central Arkansas, she is a statewide fixture who has touched many lives. She has five stores, with two of them in the 501 area.

In the feature, Jones shares childhood memories of growing up in Gillet, as well as the early days of her business.

In the sports section, the 501 Football Team is announced. This year’s team features 24 student-athletes from Central Arkansas.

501 is distributed at nearly 700 locations throughout Central Arkansas.

For more information, visit 501lifemag.com.

LATEST POSTS: