3rd Annual Change for Change benefiting the Arkansas Foodbank

First Security Banks across Central Arkansas will kick off their third annual fundraising blitz to support 11th grader Anne Marie Coy’s Change for Change fundraiser, which benefits the Arkansas Foodbank. Coy, with the assistance of her parents and grandparents, distributes cans that individuals use to collect change. In 2019, Coy helped raise more than $8,000.

-Cans will be available for pick up between January 11th and March 14th at any First Security Bank location in Pulaski and Saline Counties and Hot Springs.

-Donations may also be made here or by visiting any First Security Bank location and making a deposit into the Change for Change account.