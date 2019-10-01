2nd Annual JusticeCon 2019

|The Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College will host the second annual JusticeCon on Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th.
JusticeCon 2019 encourages students, activists, thought-leaders, knowledge-seekers and renowned speakers to join in sharing ideas and inspiring one another in the pursuit of social justice.
Now in its second year, the conference has an expanded vision and will bring together an intergenerational and cross-cultural group of individuals from across the country under the theme of Truth, Trauma, and Healing.
For more information and to get tickets, click here!
