Bank on Arkansas +
Bank on Arkansas + Launches November 1st, 2018.
Bank On Arkansas+ is a project of the AR Asset Funders Network (AFN), a regional chapter of grant-makers who invest in opportunities for low- and middle-income individuals and families to build economic well-being.
Members of the Arkansas AFN include private, public, corporate and community foundations, public-sector funders and financial institutions committed to helping Arkansans secure financial stability and economic mobility. For more information, visit assetfunders.org.
