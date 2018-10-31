12:30 Features

Posted: Oct 31, 2018

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

Bank on Arkansas + Launches November 1st, 2018.

Bank On Arkansas+ is a project of the AR Asset Funders Network (AFN), a regional chapter of grant-makers who invest in opportunities for low- and middle-income individuals and families to build economic well-being.

Members of the Arkansas AFN include private, public, corporate and community foundations, public-sector funders and financial institutions committed to helping Arkansans secure financial stability and economic mobility. For more information, visit assetfunders.org.

