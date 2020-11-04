10-year anniversary nets record Drug Take Back Day collection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- It’s been 10 years since Arkansas Take Back Day began, and on it’s anniversary law enforcement saw a record collection, with nearly 20 tons for 2020.

Arkansas now ranks number 7 nationally, coming up from being 13 last year.

Arkansas has remained in the top 15 in amount of medications collected since the first DEA National Take Back Day event back in 2010. Arkansas ranks 2nd nationally in pounds collected per capita and 9th in total weight collected.

Arkansas ranked 6th nationally in the amount of law enforcement agencies that particpate in the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day with 197 agencies, and ranked 21st in the number of collection sites, with 91 DEA registered locations. That number doesn’t include the 254 permenant drop box locations around the state.

Arkansas continues leading the four-state DEA region (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) accounting for 65% of all the medications collected. The state also averages more participating law enforcement agencies than the other three states combined.

LATEST POSTS: