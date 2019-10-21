News conference after 1 shot in NLR officer-involved shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One person has been reported shot in an officer-involved shooting in North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) says it happened Monday afternoon at 2800 East Broadway at the Broadway Motel around 3:00 p.m.

Police say that the officer was approached by a black male with a hand gun. The officer then engaged with the male and fired at the suspect.

The suspect was struck, but is currently at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

The suspects condition is non-life threatening.

Police say that the officer is okay and has been put on paid leave at this time.

This investigation is active and on-going.

More details to come.

