1 dead, 1 injured in El Dorado shooting

EL DORADO, Ark. – One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting late Sunday evening.

The El Dorado Police Department (EPD) says officers were called to the 1200 block of Detroit St. just after 11:30.

That’s where they found a wounded man inside the house who told officers the shooting had happened across the street in the 1200 block of California Street. At last report, Juston Alex Mayweather was being treated for his injuries.

Officers found the second victim at a home on California Street. He has been identified as Octavious Critton. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The EPD says say no arrest has yet been made but investigators are looking for “numerous individuals for statements who have information leading up to this incident.”

Critton’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the EPD Detective Division at 870-881-4810.