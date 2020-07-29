1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a head-on crash this morning in Texarkana.
The accident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Summerhill Rd.
According to Texarkana, Texas Police, a woman in her 20s was traveling northbound in a grey Ford Focus when she drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a white GMC pickup truck.
The woman identified in the crash is 24-year-old woman, Nicole Burnett, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said they don’t expect any charges, but the crash is still under investigation.
