William “Goose” Changose and Jarred Kibbey founded Natural State Law, PLLC, in 2015. With backgrounds in state government, business, and the military, they bring real-world experience to their legal practice. Attorney Jennifer Glover joined the firm in 2018, focusing on family law and guardianship matters.
At Natural State Law, PLLC, we’re all about effective legal solutions. Our team is committed to helping you find the best outcome for family and business issues while preserving your property and peace of mind. We approach legal matters from a well-rounded and complete perspective.
Areas Of Practice
We are a full-service law firm that focuses on the following practice areas:
- Family Law: Assistance with divorce, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, post-decree modifications, child custody, adoption, and more.
- Guardianship: Representation for individuals seeking a guardianship over an adult or a child or contesting a guardianship action.
- Real Estate Law: Help with buying or selling a home or office, deeds, boundary disputes, easements, and more.
- Probate: Guidance through the probate process and representation regarding will contests.
- Estate Planning: Help with establishing trusts, wills, Durable & Health Care Powers of Attorney, Living Wills, and more.
- Aviation Law: Assistance with purchasing or selling an airplane or business jet while navigating all FAA, IRS, and business laws.
- Administrative Law: Resolving matters involving government agencies, licensing boards, zoning boards, and other administrative bodies.
- Firearms Law: Helping Arkansas residents understand state and federal firearms laws while protecting their second amendment rights.
- Construction Law: Assisting clients with contract preparation, liens, contractor disputes, and other litigation matters.
- Business Law: Helping clients form or modify a business, or navigate the acquisition or sale of a business.