Most Wanted: Doug Lyons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weeks most wanted is Doug Lyons, who is wanted on several charges, including battery, resisting arrest, theft and more.

Authorities say he is about 5’11” tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his right arm.

His last known address was on North Woodrow in North Little Rock.

Deputies say Doug Lyons may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.