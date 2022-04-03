NEW YORK (AP)New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Castro had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. He’ll make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration.

Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

The 30-year-old Rodriguez was traded from Texas to the Yankees last season and combined to post a 4.66 ERA in 52 appearances. He was sharp for New York down the stretch, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games after the trade. He’s owed $2 million this season.

The deal is the 18th between the franchises and only the third since 2005. The Yankees acquired right-hander Gonzalez Germen from the Mets for cash in December 2014, and they also got infielder/outfielder L.J. Mazzilli from the Mets for outfielder Kendall Coleman in April 2018.

