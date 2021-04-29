Yankees will go for series win against Orioles

For the last two games, the New York Yankees have put aside their early-season offensive problems, and they will try to keep it that way against the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series.

The Yankees came into this series batting just .206 as a team, and then lost the opener 4-2 on Monday. Since then, however, they have rapped six homers in victories Tuesday (5-1) and Wednesday (7-0). The latter also featured seven solid innings from starter Domingo German (2-2).

Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run third that gave New York a 5-0 lead on Wednesday. Mike Ford hit an earlier solo shot and Clint Frazier clubbed one later among New York’s 12 hits overall. New York also had 12 hits on Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone said he likes the way his offense has performed in the past few games.

“There’s no question they’re better,” Boone said, stressing the need for quality at-bats. “Tonight’s a good example of that. We scored seven … and we could have scored more. We’re not all the way where we want to be.”

The Yankees are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the American League in home runs with 30.

Boone gave Aaron Judge the night off due to some lower-body soreness. He’s day-to-day.

The Orioles also have found trouble at the plate throughout the season. They’ve scored only five runs in the first three games of the series and are hitting .224 as a team.

Trey Mancini, who missed last season after colon cancer surgery and treatment, was the only Orioles player with more than one hit, getting two of Baltimore’s four. The second hit was the 500th of his career.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (0-2) gave up six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He is familiar with the New York lineup, having made four of his eight career appearances versus the Yankees.

“If you come into the zone, they’ll hurt you,” Kremer said. “They’re pretty good one through nine, no matter who you have in the lineup.”

Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis missed the game due to left adductor/groin pain, which forced him out of Monday’s game after two innings. Anthony Santander, out since April 20 with a sprained left ankle, will probably miss closer to four weeks, according to manager Brandon Hyde.

The original forecast for his return was two to four weeks.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA) will start for New York on Thursday. In eight starts in his career against Baltimore, he is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Jorge Lopez (1-3, 8.15), who has yet to pitch more than five innings in four starts this season and has allowed six home runs.

Lopez has a 1-2 career mark and a 6.62 ERA in four starts against the Yankees.

