Yankees hope to build on victory over Orioles

The New York Yankees are not scoring as many runs as they would like, but following weeks of frustrating at-bats, they are hopeful their offense is starting to come around.

After recording three homers and 12 hits Tuesday, the Yankees hope to enjoy another productive showing Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the host Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees are 4-2 in their past six games after losing 11 of their first 17. While they are batting .223 (44-for-197) on the trip, the Yankees have hit 13 home runs and scored 23 runs.

On Tuesday, the Yankees hit more than two homers for the second time this season and produced their second-highest hit total of the campaign. The win was their first by more than three runs since April 11 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s probably one of the best (lineups) in baseball despite how their record is,” Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmermann said after allowing two homers among nine hits Tuesday. “Everybody knew they were going to break out eventually.”

Five players produced multi-hit games for the Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka, who will see more action at catcher. Stanton belted his sixth homer of the season to raise his batting average to .205, and Judge hit his fifth before the Yankees rested him for the final three outs.

“I just thought up and down the lineup better at-bats, quality at-bats, stuff that needs to continue,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That’s been a little bit better obviously this past week and now we’ve got to keep it rolling.”

Judge could be given Wednesday off as Boone said he noticed the right fielder is dealing with some lower body soreness that is different from the soreness that kept the slugger out of the lineup for two games April 7-9.

“He’s been pretty sore the last couple of days, and I’ve been wanting to get him a day here, so just wanted to get him off his feet there and he’ll probably get one of these next two days,” Boone said.

The Orioles will try to secure at least a split of the series after going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and falling to 3-9 at home. Baltimore’s only run came via an RBI infield single by Maikel Franco, and Tuesday marked the fifth time in the past eight games the Orioles were held under three runs.

While Cedric Mullins is hitting .356 and Franco is batting .264, others are off to slow starts. Trey Mancini is hitting .212 after going 5-for-18 in his past five games but Ryan Mountcastle is 6-for-39 over his past 12 games since April 13.

New York’s Domingo German (1-2, 6.23 ERA) is coming off his most effective start after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits in a season-high six innings in Thursday’s win in Cleveland.

German is 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Orioles and 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts in Baltimore.

Dean Kremer (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will return from the alternate site and make his first start since allowing one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings at Texas on April 17. He last faced the Yankees April 6 in New York when he allowed three runs on five hits in three innings.

Baltimore is hoping Kremer’s third career start against the Yankees goes as well as his first. He allowed one run and one hit in six innings last Sept. 6.

