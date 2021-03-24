Yanks lefty Wilson (shoulder) won’t throw for several days

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)New York Yankees left-hander Justin Wilson won’t throw for several days and will receive oral anti-inflammatory medication in an effort to alleviate tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was too soon to determine whether Wilson will be ready for the team’s opener on April 1.

”I feel like overall we got pretty good news on the MRI front but he is dealing with some soreness,” Boone said Wednesday. ”We’ll see where we are as the next couple of days unfold and see where that leaves us three days from now, five days from now, seven days from now.”

Wilson left Monday night’s exhibition against Philadelphia while facing his fourth batter, Odubel Herrera. He allowed a single to Rhys Hoskins, a home run to former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and a walk to Alec Bohm.

New York said Wilson had an MRI Tuesday that was compared to an MRI from a physical as part of the pitcher’s signing last month.

”There was nothing actionable from those images,” the Yankees said.

The 33-year-old signed a $5.15 million, two-year contract this offseason to start his second stint with the Yankees. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets.

New York lefty Zack Britton had surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and is likely out until at least May and perhaps the summer.

