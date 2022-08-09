SAN DIEGO (AP)Not all the San Francisco Giants were convinced they had nailed Brandon Drury at the plate, although they were certain of one thing – catcher Joey Bart made one heck of a pick and tag to deny the San Diego Padres what would have been the tying run.

Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night.

Drury was originally called safe as he slid headfirst into the plate on Kim Ha-seong’s double into the left field corner with one out in the seventh. But Bart popped up from his tag and motioned to the dugout to challenge the play. The Giants did and the call was overturned to thunderous boos from the sellout crowd of 40,686.

There was a slight delay as some fans threw trash onto the field, prompting a warning from the PA announcer.

”What a pick by Joey,” Wood said. ”They don’t get any better than that. That was a sick relay. Gonzo hustled to make a play in the corner, Craw made a pretty good throw and Joey made just an unbelievable pick to save the game.”

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said Bart ”made one of the best picks and tags I think I’ve seen from a catcher. That was a great play from him. Luis (Gonzalez) gave me a great throw, right to my chest. There were a lot of good parts to that play.”

Crawford said he wasn’t real confident the call would be overturned.

”I thought live it was possible he was out, but obviously with the safe call and how close it looked on some of the replays that they put on the scoreboard, anyway, I kind of thought it would stand,” the shortstop said. ”I saw an angle after the inning that looked like his hand definitely popped up and Joey got the tag there.”

Said Giants manager Gabe Kapler: ”He was clearly out from our vantage point. It looks like we won tonight’s game with some defense.

”First thing you look at is how well Gonz played it off the wall,” Kapler said. ”He was perfectly positioned to get a good throw off. Craw’s feet were excellent; he’s one of the best relay men in the league and a good strong throw to the plate. Obviously a really challenging pick. Joey made a perfect pick and an optimal tag.”

It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Juan Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4. Their streak of scoreless innings reached 23 dating to Saturday.

San Diego’s lead over Milwaukee for the NL’s third wild card is down to one game.

San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego’s order in the ninth – Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell – to earn his 15th save.

Wood (8-9) struck out five and walked none.

After wasting a great scoring opportunity in the first inning, the Giants broke through against Blake Snell in the fourth. They opened the inning with consecutive singles by Evan Longoria, J.D. Davis and Brandon Crawford to load the bases, and Thairo Estrada hit a sacrifice fly. Snell walked Bart to load the bases again before retiring the final two batters of the inning.

Snell (4-6) got into trouble right away when the Giants had runners on first and third just two batters into the game but he got out of it by striking out the heart of the order.

Snell allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Reinstated Longoria from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento.

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said reports from Fernando Tatis Jr.’s minor league rehab assignment indicate the star shortstop feels good after playing Saturday and Sunday with the Double-A San Antonio Missions, who were off Monday. Tatis broke his left wrist in the offseason, reportedly in a motorcycle crash, and had surgery in mid-March. Melvin said the Padres are still on the timeline of Tatis playing seven to 10 days in the minors. ”He needs some at-bats. He needs some games,” Melvin said. … C Jorge Alfaro left the game after the seventh with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00) are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

—

