Winners of trade with Brewers, Padres look for win on field

Given the immediate circumstances, it is a trade that will be re-visited Wednesday when the Brewers host the San Diego Padres in Milwaukee, as it has many times over the past couple of years.

On Nov. 27, 2019, the Padres sent two of their leading young players, infielder Luis Urias and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, to the Brewers for outfielder Trent Grisham and right-handed pitcher Zach Davies.

The Brewers were looking to the future while the Padres were getting a veteran pitcher and an outfielder whose stock had slipped due to a couple of costly, late-season mistakes.

Naturally, Grisham was looking forward to returning to Milwaukee to face the Brewers. But the center fielder is on the injured list with a bruised heel. Meanwhile, the Padres since traded Davies to the Chicago Cubs.

Still, the Padres can claim a clear win in the swap.

Grisham, 24, won the National League Gold Glove last year and was hitting .301 with a .383 on-base percentage this season before he was hobbled. He has 15 doubles, five triples and 16 homers in 95 games with the Padres for a .271 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage.

Davies, after posting a 7-4 record with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts last season, went to the Chicago Cubs along with four prospects last Dec. 29 in a trade that brought pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini to the Padres. Enough said.

“We love Grisham,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “He’s topped our expectations.”

Meanwhile, Urias and Lauer are off to slow starts with the Brewers.

Urias, 23, has hit .227 in 85 games with Milwaukee with a .316 on-base percentage and a .345 slugging percentage. His shortcomings are one reason why the Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames from Tampa Bay last week.

And left-hander Lauer, 25, is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) over the 2020-21 seasons as a Brewer.

Lauer (1-1, 2.81 ERA in 2021) will show the Padres what they gave up Wednesday as he starts for the Brewers in the third game of a four-game series against the Padres inMilwaukee. The Padres will counter with right-hander Chris Paddack (2-3, 3.96 ERA), who recently has recovered some of his electric rookie form from 2019.

Lauer will be facing his original team for the first time.

Paddack has faced the Brewers twice, including earlier this season when he gave up five runs on six hits and a walk in six innings to take the loss. He has worked a total of 10 innings against Milwaukee, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks with 16 strikeouts in 10 innings. In his three most recent starts, Paddack has given up two runs on 10 hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts in 13 innings for a 1.38 ERA.

The Brewers won the first four games of this season’s series before the Padres drew three walks from Corbin Burnes and stole six bases in a 7-1 win Monday.

“The Padres have a lot of different ways to beat you,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said earlier this season.

–Field Level Media