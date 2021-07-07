White Sox’s Lance Lynn set for last pre-All-Star start vs. Twins

Right-hander Lance Lynn will make his final start before heading to Denver for next week’s All-Star Game as the Chicago White Sox go for the series win on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

The 34-year-old veteran is 8-3 with a 2.02 ERA and comes in off a 117-pitch outing on Friday in an 8-2 victory at Detroit. Lynn gave up just one run on four hits over six innings but rolled up his pitch count by walking five and striking out nine.

“Best part is that I felt good and I feel really good, which is a good thing moving forward when you throw 115-plus pitches,” Lynn said. “Everybody is going to be like, ‘What do you got,’ but I feel really good. I got one more before the break, so make sure I’m good to go for that one and use the break to get ready for the second half.”

Lynn is 1-0 with a 2.83 ERA in three career starts against the Twins. The win was a 4-2 decision in Chicago on May 13, when he allowed two hits and one unearned run while striking out nine in five innings. He also faced Minnesota on May 18 and yielded two runs in six innings en route to a no-decision.

His mound opponent on May 13 was right-hander Michael Pineda (3-4, 3.70 ERA), who will face Lynn again Wednesday. Pineda took the loss in the earlier matchup after allowing three runs on four hits, including home runs by Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb, over 5 1/3 innings.

Pineda is 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 career starts against Chicago. He will be making his first start with the Twins since a 14-3 loss against the Houston Astros on June 13. Pineda went on the injured list after that defeat due to right forearm tightness.

Pineda threw 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Saint Paul on Thurdsay. Although Pineda gave up five runs (four earned) in the 6-1 loss to Omaha, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said organization officials were happy with what they saw.

“Physically, we think he’s going well,” Baldelli said. “Everything he needs to do (physically), he’s done.”

Minnesota won the series opener 8-5 on Monday night behind a pair of Max Kepler home runs and five shutout innings by starter Bailey Ober, who picked up his first major league victory.

Chicago came back to even the series with a 4-1 victory in the rain on Tuesday night. All-Star Carlos Rodon notched his seventh win of the season, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. He fanned eight without issuing a walk.

“Carlos really showed up big matching their guy (Jose Berrios),” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Berrios held Chicago to just one hit and three walks over seven innings. However, he gave up two runs, one earned, in the second inning after issuing back-to-back walks to Brian Goodwin and Leury Garcia to start the frame. Both later scored on a two-run single by catcher Zack Collins.

Berrios ended up with 10 strikeouts and retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced.

“Jose pitched his tail off,” Baldelli said. “He was great. … He dominated for the most part..”

Chicago’s Liam Hendriks picked up the first six-out save of his career to close it out thanks in part to Billy Hamilton’s highlight-reel diving catch in the gap in left-center. Hamilton splash-landed on his stomach in a puddle on the warning track to complete the grab of Max Kepler’s liner.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better (catch) than that one,” La Russa said.

–Field Level Media