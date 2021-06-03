White Sox place prized rookie Vaughn on COVID-19 list

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday, with general manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic.

”Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. ”At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.”

The 23-year-old Vaughn is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn was held out of Monday’s doubleheader at Cleveland because of allergies. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday. La Russa said he wasn’t sure if the allergies triggered a positive COVID-19 test.

”You’d have to be a doctor to know how that affects the test,” La Russa said. ”I’m just saying that he’s healthy and all of a sudden he was miserable that day. Then, he shows whatever showed up in the test. I think there’s been a couple tests since then where he’s negative so we’re optimistic that – whatever tests he has left to take – it’s just a temporary thing.”

Chicago also recalled infielder and outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.

