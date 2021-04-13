Twins, Red Sox to play on Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox will play their scheduled game on Tuesday afternoon at Target Field.

The decision to play the game was confirmed by the Twins following consultation with Major League Baseball, along with local and state officials — including law enforcement agencies.

The game was in question after Monday’s scheduled series opener was postponed due to civil unrest in the Minneapolis area.

The strife-torn city, already on edge with the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd taking place less than a mile away from Target Field, had to deal with more unrest following a Sunday police shooting that killed a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, about 10 miles northwest of the city in Brooklyn Center. Protests and looting broke out in Brooklyn Center after the shooting.

A 7 p.m. curfew was announced for parts of the metropolitan area for Monday. The Minnesota Wild, who play across the Mississippi River in Saint Paul, also postponed their Monday night game with the St. Louis Blues while the NBA postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves-Brooklyn Nets game at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

Monday’s postponed Twins-Red Sox game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

One other thing to factor about a potential Tuesday game: the weather. The forecast is for a high of 37 with 10-20 mph winds and a chance of snow showers.

It remains to be seen whether Monday’s scheduled starters, Red Sox left-hander Martin Perez (0-0, 5.40 ERA) and Twins lefty J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25), would simply be pushed back a day and start Tuesday. Happ had just begun to warm up in the bullpen Monday when Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli walked over to the Red Sox dugout to inform manager Alex Cora of the postponement.

“Emotions across our community, emotions across our organization, are raw,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “So based on the events of the last 24 hours and as information started to come to light, playing a baseball game today felt a little less important.”

Cora agreed.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the Wright family,” Cora said. “Obviously a very tough situation, a sad situation. Especially in this area, right? It’s been tough the last 12 months with everything that has been going on from that end.”

Happ is 13-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 27 career games (26 starts) against the Red Sox, including 5-0 in six starts with the New York Yankees over the previous two years.

Perez, who went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA while pitching for Minnesota in 2019, is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Twins.

Should the managers decide to stick with their regular rotation plans, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46 ERA) would start for Boston on Tuesday and be opposed by right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61).

Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 5.05 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins, including 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in three starts at Target Field.

Maeda is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in one career start against the Red Sox, an 8-1 loss at Boston in 2019. Maeda also pitched in three 2018 World Series games against the Red Sox while with the Dodgers, and he allowed four hits and one run over three innings while striking out six.

–Field Level Media