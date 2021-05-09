Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP)Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10thinning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Sunday.

Anthony Bass (1-3) retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walkand stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

The Brewers finished 2-5 on their trip after losing the first five games.

”You’re happy with the group, and how we responded after a tough little stretch,” manager Craig Counsell said. ”A lot of people doing good stuff is promising.”

The Brewers have endured a wave of injuries, including in the absence of slugger Christian Yelich, who has played in only one game since April 11.

”Anybody on the team can get it done,” first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. ”Yeli hasn’t been in our lineup, and people say we’re not hitting. But we feel like somebody every night gets a big hit or makes a play. As you get deeper in the season, and everybody has been through situations with runners in scoring position, that’s just going to make us better.”

Vogelbach hit his third home run in the fourth, and Brinson’s second homer in the Miami seventh made it 1-all.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara allowed one runin seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.72.

”He’s good, man,” Taylor said. ”I’m glad we got him out of the game.”

ANOTHER CLOSE LOSS

The Marlins fell to 2-7 in one-run games. Manager Don Mattingly second-guessed himself for deciding against a sacrifice bunt to start the 10th. Instead, Isan Diaz struck out against Rasmussen, dropping his average to .185.

”That’s the one that you kick yourself,” Mattingly said. ”You look back and say, `I should have done it the other way.’ I really feel like Isan at that point is going to put this guy in play, and it’s a good chance it’s going to be on the right side. Then afterward, if it doesn’t work, it’s one of those where you don’t like the result.”

The Marlins had other issues: They committed two errors, went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, had two runners picked off and struck out 12 times, increasing their two-game total to 30.

ACTIVATED

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson, sidelined since April 23 with a strained right hamstring, started and pitched three shutout innings.

”Couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Counsell said. ”His stuff was crisp. I didn’t want to let him get tired really. I wanted him to do what he could and build on it.”

ERASURE

The Marlins had two runners picked off first base by left-handers. Anderson nabbed Corey Dickerson in the first, and Eric Lauer erased Miguel Rojas in the fifth.

”Anytime you can get those extra outs you’ll take them, especially in a one-run game,” Anderson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yelich (lower back strain) has changed exercises and is playing catch but not hitting. ”He was very active Saturday,” said. ”It’s a matter of increasing activity and then see what happens after the activity.”

ROSTER MOVE

Brewers: Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Triple-A Nashville.

Marlins: Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Triple-A Jacksonville and selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville. RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Brewers: On Monday they’ll have their first day off since April 22. RHP Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38) is scheduled to start Tuesday in Milwaukee to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marlins: A bullpen game is likely Monday when they open a four-game series at Arizona.

