Royals put Adams, Rosario on IL in finalizing 30-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Royals placed right-hander Chance Adams and left-hander Randy Rosario on the injured list and right-hander Jesse Hahn on the bereavement list as they pared their roster down to 30 players Thursday ahead of opening day in Cleveland.

Backup catcher Meibrys Viloria was reinstated from the injured list and recalled, along with right-hander Ronald Bolanos and outfielder Franchy Cordero, both of whom were acquired in a recent trade with San Diego. Left-handers Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier and right-hander Kyle Zimmer also were recalled.

Veteran reliever Greg Holland, who helped pitch the Royals to a pair of World Series appearances, made the club along with outfielder Erick Mejia, right-hander Tyler Zuber and catcher Oscar Hernandez.

Adams and Rosario join an injured list that includes right-handers Jakob Junis and Brad Keller, infielder Ryan O’Hearn, outfielder Hunter Dozier, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez. Junis, Keller and O’Hearn tested positive for COVID-19 but have been cleared to return, while Dozier and Gallagher are still out after positive tests.

