ST. LOUIS (AP)The Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals game has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make up Wednesday’s postponed game on Monday, May 2, at 3:15 p.m. Central time at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won the first game 6-5 on Tuesday night as Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis.

It is the second Cardinals game to be postponed this week. Monday’s home game was also postponed because of weather.

The Cardinals are scheduled to open a four-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday in the Brewers’ home opener. And the Royals are scheduled to begin a four-game series against Detroit at home.

