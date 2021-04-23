Rookie Zach McKinstry goes on Dodgers’ growing injured list

LOS ANGELES (AP)The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle.

The major league-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their IL. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major league debut.

McKinstry is batting .296 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers. The former 33rd-round draft pick made the opening day roster for the first time in his career as a utilityman in the role previously filled by the departed Enrique Hernandez, but McKinstry quickly played his way into starts at three positions.

McKinstry joins star outfielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Gavin Lux and pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly on Los Angeles’ IL. The Dodgers also were without outfielder Chris Taylor, who has lower back stiffness, for the second straight game Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Peters was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The native of nearby Glendora, California, had 23 homers and 81 RBIs in 2019 between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

