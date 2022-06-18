The Colorado Rockies ended one streak and extended another with Friday’s win over the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies will look to ride the momentum of that 10-4 victory into Saturday’s game against their National League West rivals in Denver.

Colorado’s win on Friday night ended its seven-game home losing streak and served as its eighth straight victory over the Padres at Coors Field.

The Rockies will send German Marquez (3-5, 6.09 ERA) against fellow right-hander Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.74) in the second contest of the three-game series.

Marquez is coming off one of his best starts of the season, and it happened against the Padres in San Diego on Sunday. He didn’t walk a batter over seven innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs.

Marquez has pitched well against San Diego in his career, going 9-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts).

If he receives a similar run support to Friday night’s game, Marquez have a good chance of notching his 10th win over the Padres. Colorado’s 10 runs were the most since it scored 13 in an extra-innings win over Miami on June 1.

Colorado had hit just one home run in its previous 10 games before erupting for three on Friday night, two of those coming off the bat of C.J. Cron.

“We were in a little of a rut there so hopefully this gets us going,” Cron said. “We need to start winning some ballgames. It’s getting late so hopefully this can jumpstart us.”

The Padres had been on a tear before Friday night, winning 11 of 14 to move into first place in the NL West. They have surged in the standings despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. available to play. He was working in the outfield and taking grounders before Friday’s game as he works his way back from left wrist surgery.

San Diego played Friday’s game without manager Bob Melvin or bench coach Ryan Christenson, both of whom have been on the COVID-19 list since the nightcap of a doubleheader last Saturday. The hope is both can rejoin the team at some point during the series. Ryan Flaherty is serving as the interim manager and Mike Shildt has taken over the bench coach duties.

Melvin and Christenson got some company on the restricted list when Joe Musgrove was placed in COVID-19 protocol, but the Padres did get fellow right-hander Mike Clevinger back from the injured list.

Clevinger tossed two innings of relief Friday night, allowing two runs on five hits.

“I just want to pitch,” Clevinger said before Friday’s game. “I didn’t want to go do another rehab outing, so I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Martinez will make his third start and fourth appearance against Colorado. He has yet to record a decision to go along with a 6.75 ERA in his previous three games versus the Rockies.

One of his starts came at Coors Field and didn’t go well. He allowed seven runs in four innings on July 20, 2015.

