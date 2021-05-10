Rockies, Padres hope Denver weather will cooperate Tuesday

Spring is in full swing but the weather in Colorado hasn’t caught up to the season. For the third time in four weeks, the Colorado Rockies had a game postponed Monday.

The opener to a three-game series against the San Diego Padres was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday due to inclement weather in Denver. The teams are scheduled to play Tuesday night at Coors Field but the expected conditions aren’t favorable for baseball.

If the teams are able to play Tuesday night, the forecast calls for a high of 43 degrees with a 70-percent chance of a mix of rain and snow.

The starters who were slated for Monday’s game had not been confirmed for Tuesday, but the Rockies had planned on pitching righty Antonio Senzatela while San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet was scheduled to take the mound.

Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA) missed a start with a right groin strain but is fine after two bullpen sessions went well. He’ll face a San Diego team coming off an 11-1 win at San Francisco on Sunday, a victory that avoided a sweep at the hands of the Giants.

Senzatela has plenty of experience against the Padres. He is 7-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) against San Diego and is pitching at home, where he has more success this season.

Outside of his first start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Senzatela has averaged 6 1/3 innings and two runs per outing at Coors Field.

The Rockies haven’t had much to celebrate lately. They start a seven-game homestand after being swept in St. Louis over the weekend and fell to 2-14 on the road. One bright spot is the play of rookie catcher Dom Nunez. He had a three-run double in a 9-8 loss on Saturday, but he is still learning to deal with off-speed pitches.

“That’s what Dom continues to work on — the soft stuff, and the soft stuff away from him,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

San Diego’s bats had been struggling before Sunday’s 11-run outburst against the Giants. The Padres are in second place in the NL West and have a chance to get healthy offensively at hitter-friendly Coors Field, and although it is still early in the season the manager isn’t happy with the way things have gone so far.

“We have to play better baseball. Right now we’re not doing that,” Jayce Tingler said Saturday.

If Lamet (0-0) starts Tuesday it will be his fifth time facing Colorado. In his previous four starts against the Rockies he is 0-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

One of those starts came at Coors Field but it didn’t go well for the righty. He allowed six runs — five earned — in four innings of work to take the loss. His ERA in Denver is 11.25.

Tuesday would be Lamet’s second start since returning from the injured list with right forearm tightness. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018, but he came off the IL and pitched two scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on May 4, throwing 30 pitches in what eventually became a 2-1 loss.

