Rockies, Mets rained out, will play doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK (AP)The game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Wednesday night.

The game will made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games Thursday starting at 12:10 pm.

Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) was scheduled to start against man German Marquez (3-4, 4.82).

Stroman threw nine pitches on April 11 against the Miami Marlins before play was stopped and suspended following a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes. During that delay. Stroman criticized the Mets on Twitter for starting the game.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast and no fans were admitted into Citi Field though fans lined up at the gates two hours before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start.

The Rockies were still taking batting practice less than hour before the scheduled first pitch as the grounds crew waited near the tarp in left field. The Rockies exited the field at 6:21 p.m.

The postponement came after the Mets outfielder Johneshwy Fargas became the 17th player to land on the injured list. Fargas sprained his left AC joint catch trying to make a catch in center field on Monday.

