Rockies look for road redemption vs. Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies are one of the best home teams in baseball. Their 31 victories at home are tied for the most in the major leagues, and they have won 11 of their past 14 games there.

When the Rockies hit the road, however, things go south. They have lost nine of their past 10 there, and Tuesday’s 4-3 loss at the Arizona Diamondbacks dropped Colorado’s record away from Coors Field to 6-32.

Baseball offers a continuous chance at redemption, and that’s what the Rockies will have when they play again at Arizona on Wednesday night. Colorado will send right-hander Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.58 ERA) to the mound against the Diamondbacks’ Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09).

It will be the first major-league start for Castellanos, who has worked primarily out of the bullpen this season. It also will be the first time the right-hander is facing the Rockies.

Senzatela, meanwhile, has plenty of experience against Arizona. He is 3-5 with a 5.53 ERA in 12 career starts against the Diamondbacks, with one victory coming this season in arguably his best outing of the season.

On April 7 he threw eight scoreless innings for the win, but his start against them three weeks later was different. He allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Arizona on April 29 but didn’t factor into the decision.

He has struggled on the road, going 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA, and is just 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA in six career starts at Chase Field.

Senzatela is part of a rotation that could become the best in franchise history.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Colorado’s starters had an ERA of 4.28, a number that has dropped since a tough start for the season. The Rockies’ rotation posted a 2.29 ERA in 16 games before Tuesday.

The best ERA by Colorado starters was 4.10 in 2009.

“I’m very proud of this rotation,” left-hander Kyle Freeland said. “I said back in the spring that this team was going to win or lose on the backs of starting pitching, and it’s kind of held to be true.”

The Diamondbacks have had a tougher go of it, partially due to injuries suffered to their rotation. Madison Bumgarner, Luke Weaver, Zac Gallen and Taylor Widener are on the injured list, testing the team’s depth.

The injuries have given others a chance to show their starting abilities, and Castellanos will get his opportunity Wednesday. He is in his first season with Arizona after a rookie season in 2020 with Houston. He has a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings in seven appearances this season, and the most innings he has pitched in a game was three, June 9 at Oakland.

He has bounced between the Diamondbacks and the minors, and he has made two appearances since being recalled from the minors on June 28. Castellanos has been a part of an Arizona bullpen that has struggled this season.

“We can only do one thing — keep handing the ball off to different portions of the bullpen and give them the opportunity to get the job done,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

