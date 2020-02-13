Reliever Tommy Hunter back with the Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)

Tommy Hunter passed his physical and worked out with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after the right-hander finalized an $850,000, one-year contract.

Hunter can earn an additional $1.4 million in performances as part of deal.

Hunter had surgery last July to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm after pitching in just five games. He had a 3.80 ERA in 64 innings in 2018 and has a 4.08 ERA and 21 saves in 12 seasons.

Righty reliever David Robertson was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the roster. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 15.

