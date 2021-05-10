Red Sox go for 4-game sweep over Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have shown plenty of pitching, offense and defense in the first three games of their weekend series at the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, the Red Sox will try to complete a four-game sweep of Baltimore when they meet in the series finale Monday.

Boston is coming off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory Sunday when the Red Sox got a homer and three RBIs from Rafael Devers plus a solo shot from Hunter Renfroe. Starter Nick Pivetta (5-0) threw six strong innings as the Red Sox have won four straight overall.

The Red Sox finished with eight hits Sunday and have been getting help from various places in the lineup, something that manager Alex Cora likes a lot.

“That’s what we are all about,” Cora said. “We have versatility and new and smart baseball players. The … guys are doing well. Right now, we’re pretty good in our lineup from top to bottom.”

The success throughout the lineup is a big reason Boston now has 15 come-from-behind victories. Opposing teams don’t know where the hits are going to come from — or when.

The Red Sox made a few moves Sunday. They placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list due to a left hand contusion. That move is retroactive to May 7.

They called up infielder Jonathan Arauz from Triple-A Worcester to take Arroyo’s spot. He had been with the Red Sox on the team’s taxi squad.

Also, pitcher Tanner Houck is going to be shut down due to a sore right flexor muscle. He left a start on Tuesday with Worcester with the injury, but Cora does not think it will be a long-term situation.

On Monday, left-hander Martin Perez (0-2, 4.40) gets the start as Boston tries to win its seventh straight game versus the Orioles after Baltimore swept the Red Sox in a three-game series the first week of this season.

Perez has a 4-6 career record and a 5.27 ERA versus Baltimore.

Jorge Lopez (1-3, 6.49) starts for the Orioles Monday. He’s been effective at times, employing a better fastball than last year, but still hasn’t been able to get past the fifth inning in five of his six starts.

Lopez is 0-1 versus Boston in his career with a 12.60 ERA in three appearances.

The Orioles’ struggling offense continued to have problems in Sunday’s loss. Baltimore finished with only four hits and wasted a few scoring chances.

Ryan Mountcastle has been showing signs of emerging from the batting slump that plagued him throughout the first four weeks of this season. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Sunday’s loss and now is hitting .223 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Cedric Mullins continued his hot start with his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot in the sixth off Pivetta. He now has a .313 average with six homers and 12 RBIs while batting leadoff and has been the team’s biggest surprise this season.

Rookie Dean Kremer (0-3) threw well for the second straight start on Sunday, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings plus two batters. He allowed just one run through five frames before running into trouble and getting pulled in the sixth.

Now, Baltimore needs to figure out how to snap the six-game losing streak to Boston.

“They’re a really good team,” Mountcastle said. “(It’s) a really good lineup, they’ve got a really good pitching staff, and it’s going to be a battle every time we play them. … Hopefully, we can turn things around (Monday).”

Baltimore made a couple of roster moves also, putting pitcher Dillon Tate on the 10-day injured list (left hamstring strain, retroactive to May 8) while recalling outfielder Ryan McKenna from Triple-A Norfolk.

