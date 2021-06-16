Rays, White Sox finish series after injury news

Troubling injury news arrived for both the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The clubs will aim to keep moving past those setbacks — and earn a series win — on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago learned second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to repair torn tendons in his right hamstring.

For the Rays, ace right-hander Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain in his pitching arm. The Rays indicated they will determine a timetable for Glasnow’s recovery once he undergoes additional medical evaluation.

Tampa Bay will try to kick-start its offense during Wednesday’s matinee against the host White Sox. Chicago evened the series at one game apiece with its 3-0 victory Tuesday, marking the third time the Rays had been shut out this season while ending their four-game winning streak.

Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of four-hit ball before Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks combined on two innings of two-hit relief.

“The offense has just been on a tremendous roll. The team has been on a great roll,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think, yes, it shows how good our offense has been and it also speaks to what Dallas Keuchel and their relievers did.”

Chicago has won five of six while limiting opponents to two runs or fewer five times.

The White Sox pitching staff, which has helped the team vault to the top of the American League Central, has excelled amid Major League Baseball’s bid to eliminate the use of “sticky stuff” for pitchers aiming to strengthen their grip on the ball.

“For me, when you’re talking about RPMs going up and getting more spin rate on a ball and balls are staying up longer and fighting gravity longer because of certain substances, yeah, then it’s cheating,” Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodon said. “But using something to get a grip on something, it’s hard for me to say it’s cheating.”

Right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81 ERA) is set to get the call for the White Sox as he looks to extend his run of career dominance against the Rays.

In three starts vs. Tampa Bay, Giolito is 1-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. He has struggled in day games this season, going 3-4 with a 4.58 ERA, more than 1.5 runs above his ERA at night.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 3.63) gets the start for the Rays. Yarbrough has won two straight starts and is coming off a victory against Baltimore on Friday, when he scattered three hits and two unearned runs in six innings.

Yarbrough is 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two career appearances against Chicago, including one start, striking out 11 in 11 1/3 innings.

The White Sox are 17-4 against left-handed starters, good for an .810 winning percentage that is tops in MLB.

Randy Arozarena has a 10-game hitting streak for the Rays.

Yoan Moncada is day-to-day for the White Sox as he recovers from a sinus infection.

–Field Level Media