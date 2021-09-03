Rays SS Franco out of lineup one day leaving with headache

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was out of Friday night’s lineup against Minnesota, one day after leaving a game early with a headache.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco underwent tests, which were negative, and that anticipates the 20-year old will be back in the lineup ”within a game or two” as long as he continues to improve.

”He got a good night’s sleep,” Cash said. ”He woke up, went to see the doctor. Everything checked out. He’s in a much better place right now.”

Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against Boston, but left after the at-bat with a headache. He tied Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21.

Franco was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance. He was tagged out by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez trying to score from third on a grounder Wednesday night.

”We don’t know if it was the play the night before or just a headache popped up,” Cash said. ”But whatever it was, it was enough to make enough sense to get him out of the ballgame.”

