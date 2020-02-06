Phillies sign Forsythe, 3 pitchers to minor league deals

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies have signed infielder Logan Forsythe and right-handers Anthony Swarzak, Blake Parker and Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.

Forsythe hit .227 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 317 at-bats for Texas last season. He started at every position in the infield.

Swarzak was 3-4 with a 4.56 ERA and four saves in 59 relief appearances for Seattle and Atlanta last season.

Parker was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 10 saves in 60 appearances last season for the Twins and Phillies.

Kelley was 0-3 with a 8.64 ERA in 10 appearances for Boston.

