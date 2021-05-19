Phillies aim to build momentum vs. reeling Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies vie for their second straight win on Wednesday when they host the Miami Marlins in the middle contest of a three-game series.

The Phillies rallied for an 8-3 victory Tuesday by scoring seven runs in the eighth inning. Ronald Torreyes’ pinch-hit, two-run double snapped a tie in the frame.

“This team’s got a lot of fight in them,” Phillies shortstop Nick Maton said on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “If you give us an opportunity, we’re going to take advantage.”

Philadelphia’s come-from-behind win was impressive given that it had a pair of starters out of the lineup.

Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injury list with inflammation in his right elbow.

“The problem is we’ve just been having a hard time getting all of the swelling out of his right elbow,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re hoping that it will continue to improve as we go along. Right now, we’ll just continue to treat it.”

Catcher Andrew Knapp started in place of J.T. Realmuto, who missed a second straight game with a contusion at the base of his left hand.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Girardi said of Realmuto. “He came in and did some work today. He still feels it a little bit and we thought it was best to not send him out there if he’s feeling that little bit of a bone bruise just because he’s not going to get better.”

The Phillies played Tuesday with a 14-man pitching staff and a four-man bench.

Right-hander Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for his ninth start on Wednesday. Eflin owns a 5-3 record with a 4.50 ERA in 10 career starts versus Miami.

The Marlins appeared on the verge of their second straight win after Jazz Chisholm Jr. belted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning off Jose Alvarado. It was the second consecutive contest that Chisholm recorded two hits after sitting out 16 straight with a strained hamstring.

“He’s a sinkerball pitcher, just looking for a pitch up that I can drive,” Chisholm said of his mindset against Alvarado.

But the Marlins scuffled from there and lost for the seventh time in the last 10 games.

They struck out 15 times and the bullpen allowed a season-high seven runs on Tuesday. The bullpen entered Tuesday with a 3.29 ERA, second-best in the National League.

They’ll look to bounce back when they send Trevor Rogers to the mound.

Rogers, the NL Rookie of the Month in April, owns a 5-2 record with a stingy 1.84 ERA this season.

Rogers has just one career start against the Phillies, a short three-inning stint last season in which he gave up nine runs (eight earned).

The left-hander has been consistently effective this season.

“I think we do see a confident kid,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “If you read his comments in spring — just about what he expected and thought about making this club, felt like he belonged here, that he had earned it, all of that — so there was real confidence in there.”

