LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thursday 1 PM Update- A heat advisory will continue for the entire state through Friday as hot weather and high humidity remain in place due to a strong ridge of high pressure. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Sebastion, Crawford, and Franklin counties in NW Arkansas and Phillips and Chicot counties in eastern Arkansas.

PREVIOUS STORY: As we head into the last few days of the workweek and weekend, we will be entering the hottest period to date for 2021.