Padres visit Wrigley, face Cubs for first time this season

Both the San Diego Padres and host Chicago Cubs will be trying to get back into the win column when they meet for the start of a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Cubs saw their six-game winning streak come to an end against Cincinnati with a 5-1 loss after the Reds took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first off Jake Arrieta.

“Just some little things went wrong, didn’t play our cleanest defense behind (Arrieta),” manager David Ross said. “A lot of things put us behind the 8-ball there, not just Jake. … Things did not go our way, we never got going. We played really good baseball of late and were in that one right up until the end. Good job of fighting, good job of grinding. One of those turn-the-page (games), good team coming in here (Monday).”

The Padres won their first two in Houston before losing 7-4 to the Astros on Sunday.

This will be the first series between the two teams in the 2021 season.

Sunday’s loss snapped a run of four consecutive games in which the Padres played extra innings — which was a franchise first.

San Diego, with a National League-leading 34 wins, planned to start righty Joe Musgrove, who would have been looking for his fourth win against the Cubs in his career and first since 2018.

Instead, San Diego manager Jayce Tingler used Musgrove in relief on Sunday after starter Blake Snell gave up seven runs in three innings.

Due to all the extra-inning games the Padres had played, Tingler decided it best to “reset” his bullpen.

He lauded Musgrove for having a “championship mindset” and agreeing to be available on Sunday.

“Blake just didn’t have the command today,” Tingler said. “Joe had the opportunity to pick us up … We played 44 innings or so going into this game over the last four games, so we didn’t have the innings.

“Joe threw his bullpen a couple days ago, and we talked about how we were going to get through. We called Joe late (Saturday) night … ‘Whatever you guys need, I’ll be ready to go.’ What he was able to do today will pay dividends down the road.”

With Musgrove out, the Padres will start Chris Paddack (2-3, 3.61 ERA) on Monday. Paddack got a no-decision in his last outing, going six innings giving up a run on two hits in San Diego’s win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Paddack has faced the Cubs only once, getting the win on Sept. 11, 2019, allowing three hits in six shutout innings.

Chicago was going to counter with righty Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36), who has never beaten his hometown team.

But Williams won’t make his scheduled start Monday against the Padres because he underwent an appendectomy on Sunday.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Kohl Stewart to start Monday’s game.

Stewart, 26, owns a 1-2 record with a 3.68 ERA in four starts this season with Triple-A Iowa. He sports a 4-3 career record with a 4.79 ERA in 17 appearances (six starts) with the Minnesota Twins from 2018-19.

