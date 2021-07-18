Padres, Nationals take the field again after D.C. shooting

After a scary night at Nationals Park, the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will attempt to get back to baseball on Sunday afternoon.

First, the teams will complete Saturday night’s game that was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning when gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park. After those nine innings are completed, the teams will play their regularly scheduled nine-inning game with right-hander Joe Musgrove (5-7, 2.93 ERA) starting for the Padres against Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66).

The continuation of the suspended game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. with the Nationals hitting. But players still could be on edge following Saturday night’s incident in which police said three people were wounded by gunfire outside the ballpark.

Padres reliever Craig Stammen, who pitched the fifth inning, said umpires instructed everyone to get off the field.

“They were yelling, ‘Get back in, get back in, go down there,’ ” he told The San Diego Union-Ttibune.

As players were told to leave the field, fans were told to cover in place — then later told to exit the ballpark through gates in center and right field. Players returned to the field to find family members in the stands and escort them to safety.

Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief, said at least one of the shooting victims had attended the game. Benedict said that fan, a woman, is expected to recover.

Benedict said two people later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were being questioned by investigators.

The Padres, who scored the most runs in a game in franchise history in Friday’s 24-8 win, were leading 8-4 when Saturday’s game was suspended. Both teams were already into their bullpens.

The top two hitters in the Padres’ batting order each had reached base four times. Leadoff man Tommy Pham was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Fernando Tatis Jr. was 4-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each had two hits and two RBIs while Ha-Seong Kim had a two-run double. The Padres had 14 hits in six innings.

Ryan Zimmerman had a three-run homer for the Nationals and Josh Harrison added an RBI single.

Meanwhile, both Musgrove and Scherzer will look to reverse their poor performances from when the teams met in San Diego before the All-Star break.

Musgrove started against the Nationals on July 5 and gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. One of the hits was a home run by Trea Turner.

Three nights later, three-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer couldn’t hold on to an 8-0 lead. He gave up seven runs on five hits, a walk and two hit batters in 3 2/3 innings. One of the hits was a grand slam by Padres relief pitcher Daniel Camarena in his first major league at-bat.

The Padres won 9-8.

