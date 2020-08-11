Padres edge light-hitting Dodgers 2-1 on Hosmer’s RBI single

LOS ANGELES (AP)The young Padres dropped two of three at home against the Dodgers recently. San Diego arrived in Los Angeles and immediately got the seven-time NL West champions’ attention by stealing the series opener.

Eric Hosmer singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning, and the Padres won 2-1 on Monday night after their bullpen fired eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Cal Quantrill (2-0) got the victory with three innings of relief. He allowed two hits and struck out three. Drew Pomeranz retired the side in the ninth for his third save.

”We talked about it to begin the year, we’re going to need a big group of guys,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. ”So it’s just nice to see them get their opportunity and contribute. They all stepped up against a very tough lineup and made pitches.”

Joc Pederson bobbled the ball on Hosmer’s hit to left and couldn’t attempt a throw as Trent Grisham scored from second after Dustin May (1-1) walked him, giving the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Austin Hedges homered with two outs in the fifth to tie it at 1. It was Hedges’ third hit and first homer of the season and only the second home run given up by May.

Emilio Pagan retired Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner in order in the eighth, and the Dodgers managed just four hits. Betts, Bellinger and Turner were 1 for 4 with a strikeout each.

”Those guys pitched just great,” Tingler said. ”And for two of the guys to do it without game reps in seven to eight days, hats off.”

Los Angeles was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the team’s streak of homering in 11 straight games ended.

The Dodgers had runners on first and third with two outs in the seventh. Chris Taylor walked, took second on a groundout and went to third on a pickoff error by catcher Hedges. Pederson’s comebacker off Craig Stammen ricocheted into the glove of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who stepped on second to end the inning.

Los Angeles loaded the bases in the fourth, but Edwin Rios lined into a double play to first with Taylor getting doubled off the bag to end the threat.

”Those are situations you got to put up a crooked number,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ”I like the way we’re taking at-bats and getting on base, but we still got to get that run.”

The Dodgers led 1-0 on Bellinger’s RBI single on a two-strike swing in the first.

May gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked two.

”They hit the mistakes that I threw,” he said. ”I had faced these guys five, six days ago, so we had to mix in more offspeed pitches. They have a feel for you, you have a feel for them. I assume they had a game plan and it was get ahead early.”

May has gone from replacing injured Clayton Kershaw as the opening day starter to making a case to stay in the rotation permanently with his performance over three starts.

”He’s doing nothing but showing his value to our ballclub,” Roberts said, while noting that May is ”still establishing himself as a major league pitcher.”

San Diego’s Luis Perdomo made his first start since June 9, 2019, in place of Garrett Richards. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits in one inning, and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Joe Kelly went on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation retroactive to Sunday. … LHP Alex Wood (shoulder inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday. He’ll toss a simulated game on Thursday. … SS Corey Seager continues to receive treatment and is moving around better since leaving a game last week with lower back discomfort. The team has not decided if he’ll go on the IL.

KELLY’S HEARING

Less than two weeks ago, Kelly was suspended by MLB for eight games for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters. Roberts said the appeal hearing was Monday and he expects a ruling in the next few days. Any suspension would not begin until Kelly comes off the IL.

BIG SWING

Tatis swung so hard he fell down and his bat smacked him in the rear in the third inning. He ended up striking out swinging. He later extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth. He’s batting .375 with six homers and nine RBI during the streak.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Richards (0-1, 4.60 ERA) had his scheduled start pushed back to Tuesday to give him extra rest.

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (3-0, 4.00) beat the Padres in San Diego last week. He struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

