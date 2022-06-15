BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles released a statement from Georgia Kousouris Angelos on Wednesday that sternly rebuked the lawsuit last week that named both her and Orioles CEO John Angelos as defendants.

John Angelos is Georgia’s son. They were sued by his brother Lou Angelos, who claimed John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.

”My husband of 56 years, Peter, has appointed me his sole attorney in fact and the sole controlling trustee of his revocable trust. I, alone, have the authority to manage the family’s assets and make decisions, and I take this responsibility very seriously,” Georgia Angelos said in the statement. ”Since I appointed John Angelos as chairman and CEO of the Orioles in 2020, he has led the organization thoughtfully and effectively, including through unprecedentedly challenging times. John has my full faith as well as the trust and confidence of Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB’s executive leadership group, and the control persons of the 29 other MLB clubs who voted to approve John as the Orioles’ control person.”

Lou Angelos’ lawsuit accused John Angelos of manipulating Georgia Angelos.

”I have always believed that family disputes and concerns should remain among family members,” she said. ”I deeply regret any distraction that this may have caused to our dedicated Orioles senior leadership team and staff, our many community partners, and most importantly, devoted Orioles’ fans.”

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports